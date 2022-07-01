Candidate Crush: 6 breathtaking red carpet looks from Stranger Things star Sadie Sink

With Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 about to release, fans are eager to see more of the cast on the superhit show. A cast member who shot to fame during the course of the show was Sadie Sink who joined the show in 2017 as Max. Later, she got the chance to star in Taylor Swift's All Too Well music video which brought her immense fan favour and increased her potential prospects. However, Sink has always been one to make a mark. With her fashion, the 20-year-old actress has stunned many in the industry as even at such a young age she portrays a distinct sense of herself in her clothing style, leaning heavily towards cottage core and other cult aesthetics. On that note, scroll down below to swipe through some of Sadie Sink's bests on the red carpet so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
On her latest appearance at a Netflix screening for Strange Things, Sadie opted for a sophisticated mature look as she donned this black suit and completed the look with neutral makeup, letting loose her gorgeous locks.
At the premiere of Taylor Swift's All Too Well, Sink carried this beautiful look, She accompanied a black crop top with wide-legged white pants, tying up the who look by leaving her hair in a messy bun.
While attending the 2019 New York Fashion Week, Sadie stunned all with her adorable beauty as she paired a neutral face with lilac and pink tones, bringing in some of that cottage core vibe with an added spice of retro bliss.
Taking a rather bold decision, the young actress went for a fabric mix as she put on a plain white blazer on top of a shimmery crop top and opted for a denim on the bottom. The messy bun though brings the look together impeccably.
Bringing out her innocence, this outfit from her time at the 2019 New York Fashion Week fits Sadie to a tee. The neon shade of the dress perfectly complements her orange hair and green eyes.
A banger from her visit to an event in NYC this year, Sadie shows off her matured style that takes inspiration from the runways and often some retro pieces. This layered top situation elevates the who whole look especially with the unique purse.
