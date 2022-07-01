Candidate Crush: 6 breathtaking red carpet looks from Stranger Things star Sadie Sink

1 / 7

Sadie Sink's best fashion moments

With Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 about to release, fans are eager to see more of the cast on the superhit show. A cast member who shot to fame during the course of the show was Sadie Sink who joined the show in 2017 as Max. Later, she got the chance to star in Taylor Swift's All Too Well music video which brought her immense fan favour and increased her potential prospects. However, Sink has always been one to make a mark. With her fashion, the 20-year-old actress has stunned many in the industry as even at such a young age she portrays a distinct sense of herself in her clothing style, leaning heavily towards cottage core and other cult aesthetics. On that note, scroll down below to swipe through some of Sadie Sink's bests on the red carpet so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images