Candidate Crush: 6 INTERESTING facts about Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe that will leave you surprised

Daniel Radcliffe's screen debut

Daniel Radcliffe is still probably better known by his onscreen moniker Harry Potter. The actor who starred as the lead protagonist, Harry Potter in the film franchise based on J.K. Rowling's books, became a household name since he first appeared on screen wearing the round glasses and a scar mark on his head. After starring in 8 Harry Potter films, Radcliffe further went on to carve out a career for himself in Hollywood with other amazing projects including December Boys, Swiss Army Man among others. The English actor made his screen debut with an acting debut at the age of 10 in the BBC One television film David Copperfield (1999). He also made his film debut in The Tailor of Panama (2001). Not many realise that Radcliffe had already begun acting before Harry Potter although it was the role of the boy wizard that certainly made him famous the world over. Radcliffe was 10 when he starred in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and subsequently, fans watched him grow up with every film in the franchise and the actor finally wrapped up the Harry Potter franchise when he was 20 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Photo Credit : Getty Images