Candidate Crush: 6 INTERESTING facts about Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe that will leave you surprised

Daniel Radcliffe is still probably better known by his onscreen moniker Harry Potter. The actor who starred as the lead protagonist, Harry Potter in the film franchise based on J.K. Rowling's books, became a household name since he first appeared on screen wearing the round glasses and a scar mark on his head. After starring in 8 Harry Potter films, Radcliffe further went on to carve out a career for himself in Hollywood with other amazing projects including December Boys, Swiss Army Man among others. The English actor made his screen debut with an acting debut at the age of 10 in the BBC One television film David Copperfield (1999). He also made his film debut in The Tailor of Panama (2001). Not many realise that Radcliffe had already begun acting before Harry Potter although it was the role of the boy wizard that certainly made him famous the world over. Radcliffe was 10 when he starred in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and subsequently, fans watched him grow up with every film in the franchise and the actor finally wrapped up the Harry Potter franchise when he was 20 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While Radcliffe is yet to star in any Marvel or DC project for a superhero role, the actor previously opened up on which comic book character is his favourite. During an interview with Vogue, the actor revealed that his favourite superhero is Spider-Man and he once also dressed up as the character at Comic-Con.
Daniel Radcliffe in an interview with Thrillist revealed that he "freaked out" after hearing from his dad that had bagged the Harry Potter role. The actor stated he was in the bath at the time when the call was made to him.
While we can imagine how tempting it must have been to keep items from Harry Potter set with them, Radcliffe told The Daily Mail that he kept two pairs of glasses from the Harry Potter films.
Daniel Radcliffe does not have any social media accounts. The actor in a 2019 interview with Wired mentioned that if he joined Twitter, he would end up having fights and hence doesn't plan to join any platform.
Among the 8 films that he starred in, Daniel Radcliffe has maintained that his favourite Harry Potter film is the fifth one, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The actor maintained that it was his favourite to film to shoot because of how much he learned getting to work with Gary Oldman who played Sirius Black.