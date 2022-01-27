Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey that capture his charming side

1 / 6

Jonathan Bailey with his furry friend

One of Netflix's biggest shows, Bridgerton has been a blessing for introducing us to not only Rege-Jean Page but also Jonathan Bailey. The actor who essays the role of Anthony Bridgerton on the show is all set to be the lead star of the second season and we bet you are looking forward o the same eagerly. The Viscount Bridgerton is all set to find his suitable match in the new season and ahead of the same, we thought its time to take a look at Bailey's offscreen portfolio and take a look at some of his charming snaps. The actor may have shot to fame with Bridgerton but prior to that, Bailey starred in shows such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Crashing and David Tennant and Olivia Colman starter Broadchurch. If you take a look at Jonathan's Instagram, you will see several amazing snaps of the actor, from shirtless photos to sunkissed snaps, Bailey doesn't fail to showcase his charming side with every post. The actor also seems to be a big fan of trekking and you will find several snaps of the star going on adventurous escapades.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Jonathan Bailey