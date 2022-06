1 / 6

King of Sexy

All everyone's talking about is Austin Butler! With a 12-minute standing ovation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for Elvis (the longest this year!), we know the reason why. The 30-year-old actor took on the behemoth task of portraying Elvis Presley aka The King of Rock 'N' Roll in Baz Luhrmann's ambitious directorial, a feat not easy to achieve. Nevertheless, Butler put in the blood, sweat and tears and came out a true winner, as his fabulous performance has been raved about by critics, Elvis Presley's family and fans alike. Starring in minor roles with a Disney past to now headlining his very own movie, Austin Butler's Hollywood journey is what dreams are made of. Getting into the skin of the legendary American icon seemed second nature to him, and just like Elvis' sexy swag, Austin has now become everyone's Hollywood 'Hunka Hunka Burning Love' crush. From his smouldering blue eyes to his insane jawline, it's no surprise that Austin Butler is Pinkvilla's Candidate Crush! Don't believe us? Case in point, Austin Butler's smart casual look at CinemaCon 2022. The Dead Don't Die star looked like a painting himself in this hot snap, which sees Austin dressed in all blue - a denim shirt and jeans along with a navy blue blazer. With his blonde locks styled to perfection and the addition of black Chelsea boots, Butler was definitely dressed to impress! And impress he did...

Photo Credit : Getty Images