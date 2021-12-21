Candidate Crush: 6 photos of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins which prove she is a selfie queen

Published on Dec 21, 2021 03:08 AM IST   |  11.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Lily Collins is a selfie queen

    Lily Collins is a selfie queen

    Lily Collins is a well-known British-American actress who has pushed the boundaries of beauty and has aced her acting skills in no time. The star is quite active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with stunning selfies. She never misses keeping her fans updated about herself. However, Collins is a perfect example when it comes to taking selfies. She has proved the selfie game every time she posts a picture. Scroll down to see her best selfies which prove she is truly a queen.

    Photo Credit : Lily Collins Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    The one with the pooch

    The one with the pooch

    Lily's selfies with her pooch are surely a treat to look at.

    Photo Credit : Lily Collins Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Best from every angle

    Best from every angle

    This picture prove that Lily looks beautiful from every angle.

    Photo Credit : Lily Collins Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Subtle look

    Subtle look

    This picture prove that beauty truly lies in simplicity.

    Photo Credit : Lily Collins Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Pout it

    Pout it

    Wish our pout pose looked as fine as her.

    Photo Credit : Lily Collins Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Fully vaccinated

    Fully vaccinated

    Lily asking her fans to get vaccinated.

    Photo Credit : Lily Collins Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Sun kissed

    Sun kissed

    We definitely need to learn Lily's selfie game.

    Photo Credit : Lily Collins Instagram