Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of George MacKay that prove he's a red carpet charmer

George's dapper look in a crisp suit and bow tie

George MacKay began his acting career at an early age. The actor starred in his first screen role in 2003 when he starred as Curly in Peter Pan. MacKay further made a mark with his acting skills in projects such as Private Peaceful, romantic film How I Live Now among others. He also starred in the horror drama Marrowbone alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. Although some of George MacKay's most significant roles were in Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 and also Matt Ross' Captain Fantastic. Over the years, George has made several red carpet appearances be it at movie premieres or award functions. As the actor turns 30, we take a look at some of his best fashion moments. If there's one thing that MacKay knows well, it's how to pull off a crisp suit and looking at these photos you will be convinced that how easily pulls off these dapper looks. The London-born actor has a knack for carrying classic blue and grey suits with immense style and we bet looking at these amazing red carpet photos, you'll be convinced that George certainly has a place among the best-dressed men at any event.

Photo Credit : Getty Images