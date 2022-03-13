Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of George MacKay that prove he's a red carpet charmer

George MacKay began his acting career at an early age. The actor starred in his first screen role in 2003 when he starred as Curly in Peter Pan. MacKay further made a mark with his acting skills in projects such as Private Peaceful, romantic film How I Live Now among others. He also starred in the horror drama Marrowbone alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. Although some of George MacKay's most significant roles were in Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 and also Matt Ross' Captain Fantastic. Over the years, George has made several red carpet appearances be it at movie premieres or award functions. As the actor turns 30, we take a look at some of his best fashion moments. If there's one thing that MacKay knows well, it's how to pull off a crisp suit and looking at these photos you will be convinced that how easily pulls off these dapper looks. The London-born actor has a knack for carrying classic blue and grey suits with immense style and we bet looking at these amazing red carpet photos, you'll be convinced that George certainly has a place among the best-dressed men at any event.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo adorably captures the amazing offscreen bond shared by George MacKay and his 1917 costar Dean-Charles Chapman. The duo looked stunning on the red carpet at Golden Globe Awards in 2020 where their film took home the Best Picture honour.
George MacKay is always the most sharply dressed man at any event and well, at the premiere of his acclaimed film 1917 in LA, the actor turned up looking his best as he donned a brown suit teamed up with a teal shirt and looked absolutely smashing.
George MacKay walked the red carpet at the London Film Festival in 2018 looking his absolute best. The actor chose to go for a simplistic look as he donned a Grey suit that he teamed up with a grey t-shirt and pants. The elegant looked perfect for the occasion.
George MacKay and Annalise Basso who left everyone impressed with their acting in Captain Fantastic starring Viggo Mortensen in lead, had made a stunning red carpet appearance at SAG Awards 2017. Both MacKay and Basso look ravishing in this snap.
George MacKay and Anya Taylor-Joy set the Cannes red carpet on fire with their gorgeous appearance on the red carpet. The Marrowbone co-stars sparked dating rumours during the same as well. The sheer charm in this adorable snap makes it our favourite red carpet appearance by MacKay ever.