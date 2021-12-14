Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of The Matrix: Resurrections' Keanu Reeves that prove he's aging like fine wine

Keanu Reeves is all set to return as Neo from The Matrix universe with his upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections. The actor has been known for starring in some iconic action films including Speed and the John Wick franchise. Known to be Hollywood's nice guy, Reeves has also gained popularity as the internet's boyfriend for his anti aging looks. The actor at 57 is not only one of Hollywood's best dressed men but also one of the friendliest. If there's one thing that is evident in every media interaction that Keanu has, it's that he is one of the most modest actors and doesn't shy away from being himself. Over the years, we have seen Reeves making appearances at several events, be it prestigious awards ceremonies or movie premiere events and the actor's dapper looks have certainly stolen hearts. Keanu has managed to age in such a graceful manner that almost seems unbelievable that he's 57. The actor may be inching closer to 60 but his sharp dressing and well-maintained physique are definitely huge inspirations for fans who can't get enough of his charm. Here's a look at some of Reeves' stunning snaps that prove he seems to be looking better with age.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo of Keanu Reeves from 41st Deauville American Film Festival red carpet captures the actor's natural charisma as he looks amazingly dapper in a black tuxedo. The picture also shows how Reeves never fails to impress with his fashion.
This 2019 photo of the actor captures him in his signature look with his salt and pepper beard. The actor has also been known to sport the same hairstyle over the years and we bet no one else can pull it off as well as he does.
Keanu Reeves managed to leave everyone stunned with his brilliant action sequences in the John Wick franchise. This photo of the actor from 2019 is from when he attended the Japan premiere of John Wick 3 and we love how impeccably dressed he was for the same.
This photo is truly special considering it captures the actor in a rather happy moment as he flashes his gorgeous smile. The 2019 photo is also a reminder of how stunning the actor is looking in a smart casual dressing of a T-shirt and a black jacket.
This photo of Keanu Reeves from 2016 shows him at the red carpet premiere of The Neon Demon. The actor can be seen in a short-haired look here and while we can't deny that we love his signature long hair look, this one
makes him look even more charming.