Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of The Matrix: Resurrections' Keanu Reeves that prove he's aging like fine wine

Keanu Reeves looking sharp in an all black outfit

Keanu Reeves is all set to return as Neo from The Matrix universe with his upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections. The actor has been known for starring in some iconic action films including Speed and the John Wick franchise. Known to be Hollywood's nice guy, Reeves has also gained popularity as the internet's boyfriend for his anti aging looks. The actor at 57 is not only one of Hollywood's best dressed men but also one of the friendliest. If there's one thing that is evident in every media interaction that Keanu has, it's that he is one of the most modest actors and doesn't shy away from being himself. Over the years, we have seen Reeves making appearances at several events, be it prestigious awards ceremonies or movie premiere events and the actor's dapper looks have certainly stolen hearts. Keanu has managed to age in such a graceful manner that almost seems unbelievable that he's 57. The actor may be inching closer to 60 but his sharp dressing and well-maintained physique are definitely huge inspirations for fans who can't get enough of his charm. Here's a look at some of Reeves' stunning snaps that prove he seems to be looking better with age.

Photo Credit : Getty Images