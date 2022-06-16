Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hayden Christensen that capture his effortlessly handsome looks

1 / 6

Obi-Wan Kenobi return

Hayden Christensen has been a child actor who started off his acting career with appearances on Canadian TV and later on American television as well. The actor's popular works also include Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides, Life as a House, and Shattered Glass. Among his early accolades, the actor bagged a Golden Globe award for his performance in Sam in Life as a House and also received Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Although when it comes to gaining global popularity, the actor shot to fame after starring as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise. Christensen played the popular role in the prequel trilogy consisting of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The actor now reprises his character of Darth Vader in the new Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Ewan McGregor. With his return as one of the deadliest villains in film history, Darth Vader, fans have been excited to Christensen again who has been away from the film business for a while now. Here's a look at the actor's best photos from his Star Wars days to now.

Photo Credit : Getty Images