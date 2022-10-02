Ana de Armas' smile

Ana de Armas' Hollywood career skyrocketed after she first made everyone take notice of her as a holographic AI projection in the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049. She later left everyone impressed with her performance as nurse Marta Cabrera in the mystery film Knives Out and recently has been a part of successful films such as The Gray Man and Blonde. While her casting as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's Blonde left everyone surprised, the actress proved everyone wrong as she delivered one of her career best performances in the film. From being a Bond girl in No Time to Die to Blonde, Armas' career has been on a rise and with each red carpet appearance, the actress' beauty also seems to be reaching new highs. Here's a look at some of her most stunning looks.