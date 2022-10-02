Ana de Armas' Hollywood career skyrocketed after she first made everyone take notice of her as a holographic AI projection in the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049. She later left everyone impressed with her performance as nurse Marta Cabrera in the mystery film Knives Out and recently has been a part of successful films such as The Gray Man and Blonde. While her casting as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's Blonde left everyone surprised, the actress proved everyone wrong as she delivered one of her career best performances in the film. From being a Bond girl in No Time to Die to Blonde, Armas' career has been on a rise and with each red carpet appearance, the actress' beauty also seems to be reaching new highs. Here's a look at some of her most stunning looks.
Ana de Armas is one actress who can pull off any look with ease and this photo of the Blonde star from the film's Los Angeles premiere showcases how she is always the best-dressed celebrity on the red carpet.
Ana de Armas managed to capture old Hollywood charm brilliantly not only in her film Blonde but also at the premiere of the movie at the Venice Film Festival as she walked the red carpet looking stunning in this pink gown.
It's not only flowy gowns but Ana de Armas can look an absolute stunner in anything and everything and this all-black look of the actress from the Venice Film Festival is proof of that.
This metallic gown look of Ana de Armas from The Gray Man premiere showcases how she isn't afraid to experiment with her looks and we love how amazingly well she pulls off this chic look.
There's nothing cooler than Ana de Armas rocking this gorgeous blue power suit. The actress also teamed it up with a classic red lip and looks beyond stunning in this picture.
PHOTOS: ENHYPEN’s Heeseung displays his entrancing...
5 PHOTOS of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon that will...
5 Fashionable looks of Bigg Boss 16 rumoured conte...
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Samantha: 6 actr...