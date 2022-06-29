Candidate Crush: 6 stunning looks from Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez

1 / 7

Selena Gomez has taken over the world with her multi-talented successes. From acting to singing, Gomez has proven her high stats on every occasion. Not only with just her performances but the artist has also inspired many with her impeccable fashion. Though Gomez has had her share of blunders on the red carpet, she has reigned the headlines with an overarching array of best looks. Gomez has always maintained that her fashion was a reflection of herself and she leans more towards a comfortable outfit than a glamourous one though that does not stop the pop sensation from killing it on the red carpet time and again. On that note, scroll down further to swift through some of her best looks on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images