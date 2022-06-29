Candidate Crush: 6 stunning looks from Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has taken over the world with her multi-talented successes. From acting to singing, Gomez has proven her high stats on every occasion. Not only with just her performances but the artist has also inspired many with her impeccable fashion. Though Gomez has had her share of blunders on the red carpet, she has reigned the headlines with an overarching array of best looks. Gomez has always maintained that her fashion was a reflection of herself and she leans more towards a comfortable outfit than a glamourous one though that does not stop the pop sensation from killing it on the red carpet time and again. On that note, scroll down further to swift through some of her best looks on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Wearing this ode to Chinese culture, Selena slayed the carpet in a chic white gown at the 2015 Met Gala. She embellished her simple yet sophisticated look with beautiful flower carnations on her tied-up hair.
At the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, Selena stunned all in her red ensemble that she took to the next level with her slicked-back hair and chic ear accessory that elevated the class of the clean look.
While attending the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the pop sensation dropped all jaws at the carpet when she descended down it in her black gown with her eye-catching poofy shoulder pads.
Selena is known for her attainable high fashion looks and this one from 2017 is just the right example. She does the perfect rendition of the little black dress paired with classic gold accessories and an understated clutch.
Selena has always been seen in sophisticated colours so fans were shocked when she opted for this bold neon shade on the red carpet of 2019 AMAs. The sleeveless dress goes impeccably with her straight bob alongside her silver jewellery, another hit.
Selena danced to some jazzy tunes as she attended the premiere for The Dead Don't Die and showed up in this funky outfit with feathered shoulders and a simple black bodice going well with her neutral makeup.
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.