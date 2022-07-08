Candidate Crush: 6 STUNNING red carpet looks from the Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson

1 / 7

Let's dive in

With Thor: Love and Thunder out in theatres, fans are all over the internet praising the cast for their impeccable skills on screen. Tessa Thompson takes on the role of Valkyrie for the second time in the franchise after she first made her Marvel debut in Thor: Ragnarok. The actress was also seen alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in the Men In Black franchise. Thompson is not only famous for her interesting acting roles but also for her unique fashion choices. Every time Thompson takes to the red carpet, she drops all jaws. On that note, scroll down further and swipe through some of Tessa Thompson's best looks on the carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images