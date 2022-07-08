Candidate Crush: 6 STUNNING red carpet looks from the Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson

With Thor: Love and Thunder out in theatres, fans are all over the internet praising the cast for their impeccable skills on screen. Tessa Thompson takes on the role of Valkyrie for the second time in the franchise after she first made her Marvel debut in Thor: Ragnarok. The actress was also seen alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in the Men In Black franchise. Thompson is not only famous for her interesting acting roles but also for her unique fashion choices. Every time Thompson takes to the red carpet, she drops all jaws. On that note, scroll down further and swipe through some of Tessa Thompson's best looks on the carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the 2021 Met Gala, Thompson dropped all jaws as she stepped out on the carpet wearing this unique outfit. From the neckline to the detailing to the cowboy boots and furry hat, everything about the look screams perfect.
In 2019, while attending an event for Men In Black, Tessa put a colourful twist on the plain old black suit.
The actress stole the show at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty as she wore this intricate piece to the star-studded event.
Thompson dazzled the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala as she ascended the stairs in her baby pink gown which had a long tule train that added all the spice of drama to the dress.
The actress once again took the cake as she opted for another rather unique piece with its off-shoulder and winged sleeves, the outfit was definitely one of a kind.
At the Thor: Love and Thunder UK premiere, Tessa looked nothing less than a goddess as she opted for a gold dress and paired it with her long beautiful locks.