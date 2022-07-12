Candidate Crush: 6 times The Gray Man star Ana de Armas slayed on the red carpet

1 / 7

A Cuban by origin, Ana De Armas has taken over Hollywood in recent years. Starting her journey in Hollywood with the 2015 psychological thriller Knock Knock, the actress gained a strong footing in the industry. After many main lead roles, the actress made a strong foundation in showbiz but her breakthrough role for many remains to be her character in the crime thriller Knives Out in which she started against major stars like Chris Evans and Daniel Craig and more. Besides her acting success, the actress has also won millions of hearts with her impeccable fashion choices. Scroll down further and swipe through some of Ana de Armas' best looks on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images