Candidate Crush: 6 times The Gray Man star Ana de Armas slayed on the red carpet

A Cuban by origin, Ana De Armas has taken over Hollywood in recent years. Starting her journey in Hollywood with the 2015 psychological thriller Knock Knock, the actress gained a strong footing in the industry. After many main lead roles, the actress made a strong foundation in showbiz but her breakthrough role for many remains to be her character in the crime thriller Knives Out in which she started against major stars like Chris Evans and Daniel Craig and more. Besides her acting success, the actress has also won millions of hearts with her impeccable fashion choices. Scroll down further and swipe through some of Ana de Armas' best looks on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the Campari Red Diaries premiere in 2019, Armas stunned all in her red Versace ensemble.
At Knives Out's premiere in California at Regency Village Theatre, Armas matched the vibes of the event as she dressed in a white gown reminiscent of the past.
Armas opted for a youthful look while she attended an event in 2019.
While at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Armas flaunted her curves in this neutral bodycon dress.
Perhaps Armas' best fit so far, the actress wore this black velvet gown to the world premiere of No Time To Die in 2021 and dropped all jaws on the way.
Armas opted for the pristine look as she wore a neutral colour dress with an accentuated bodice that complimented her body perfectly.