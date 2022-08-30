Candidate Crush: 6 times House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke aka Alicent Hightower slayed the red carpet

With the second episode of the popular series House of the Dragon out, fans are even more invested in the political race for the iron throne. The Game of Thrones prequel achieved explosive numbers after its unexpected big premiere that attracted more than 10 million viewers to HBO. Now that the show is gaining immense popularity and has even been greenlit for a second season, fans are digging deeper into the talented cast of the series and we are here to help. One of the gorgeous ladies who's part of the cast is Olivia Cooke. She was previously known for being in Bates Motel and the drama miniseries Vanity Fair. She is also admired by many for her flawless fashion on the red carpet. Continue scrolling to check out some of Olivia Cooke's best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the House of the Dragon premiere in London, Cooke stunned all in this crimson red velvet dress.
Back in 2015, Cooke donned this gorgeous mirrored mini dress as she paired the look perfectly with a smokey eye and minimal accessories.
While at the premiere for Slow Horses in the UK, Olivia sported a chic look with sheer mesh covering her whole outfit.
Cooke dressed in yet another red dress on the way to a gala at the MET museum in 2017. The low-hanging neckline of the gown is surely the highlight of the satin dress.
Back in 2017, Cooke made the bold choice to don a dress that combined three different fabrics together. Though she makes the combo of leather, lace and fishnet mesh work.
In 2018, Cooke won all hearts as she descended on the carpet wearing a magical silver dress with purplish hues which gave her an ethereal look especially paired with her beautifully blown out hair.