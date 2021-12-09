Candidate Crush: 6 times Money Heist's Pedro Alonso aka Berlin dropped the best BTS moments from the show

If there's one thing we absolutely loved about Alonso's character Berlin on the show, it's that he had an amazing sense of style. This photo of Pedro looking all dapper while sporting a hat on from the shoot is beyond cool.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Pedro Alonso
This photo captures the brilliant offsceen bond that the Money Heist stars share with each other. In his Instagram post sharing the same, Alonso stated in captions that it was a peek of their post-wrap fun following a night shoot.
We love this snap of Alonso's Berlin along with Tokyo aka Ursula Corbero and Helsinki aka Darko Peric. Sharing this photo, Pedro went on to gush about his co-stars in the captions as he called Darko his little brother whereas Ursula a "beast" as he praised her impressively hitting the shots during the filming.
According to Pedro's caption, this photo was clicked by a crew member from the makeup department. Along with the same, Alonso wrote about how he would shoot for the main sequence and later spend the rest of the time on the floor during the final days of filming.
Sure, Nairobi and Berlin's characters may not have gotten along in the series but Pedro and Alba's offscreen friendship is endearing and it is captured perfectly in this adorable snap.
The sheer brotherhood in this picture is amazing. While onscreen too, these three characters have a strong connection, it looks like Alonso's offscreen bond with them is even more joyous. In the photo, Pedro can be seen goofing around with Darko Peric who plays Helsinki on the show and also Rodrigo de la Serna who plays Palermo.