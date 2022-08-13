Candidate Crush: 6 times the Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan slayed the red carpet

With Never Have I Ever releasing its third season, all eyes are on the show's gorgeous lead actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The Canadian Indian-origin actress gained fame through her role as Devi in the teen drama series on Netflix that took the Internet by a storm with its desi culture representation and brown main character. Besides her brilliant acting prowess showcased in the series, Ramakrishnan is also known for her unique and quirky style choices on red carpets as she opts for bold and bright colours more often than not. Continue scrolling to check out some of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the Going for Gold: A Celebration of Netflix's Pan Asian Emmy Contenders, Ramakrishnan opted for a bright magenta sundress.
Going for the classy look, Maitreyi opted for a peach and white satin finish with her long skirt and an off-the-shoulder top, the gala outfit was perfect to a tee.
Recently, at a Teen Vogue party, Maitreyi decided to don a colourful co-ord paired with a plain tube top.
At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the actress looked like a statue dipped in gold as she wore a shimmery gold gown that impeccably complimented her skin tone.
At her film Turning Red's premiere, Maitreyi opted for a chic short white dress with puffed-up sleeves and a nigh-neck that gave her look an air of sophistication. The ensemble was topped off with her beautiful white boots.
While walking down the red carpet of Never Have I Ever season 3 LA premiere, Maitreyi stunned all with the gorgeous black dress that bared one of her legs with a sexy slit. The look came together perfectly as she kept her accessories and makeup to a minimum.