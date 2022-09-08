Morfydd Clark Best Looks

With the release of the highly anticipated prequel of The Lord of the Rings franchise The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans have been over the moon after watching the series. Among many of the great actors on the cast is also Morfydd Clark who takes on the pivotal role of Galadriel in the series. The actress though fairly new to the fame game has already won hearts with her incredible style on the numerous red carpet events for the series. To check out some of Clark's best fashion statements on the red carpets, scroll down further.