With the release of the highly anticipated prequel of The Lord of the Rings franchise The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans have been over the moon after watching the series. Among many of the great actors on the cast is also Morfydd Clark who takes on the pivotal role of Galadriel in the series. The actress though fairly new to the fame game has already won hearts with her incredible style on the numerous red carpet events for the series. To check out some of Clark's best fashion statements on the red carpets, scroll down further.
While attending the Leicester premiere of the series just a few days ahead of its release, the actress stunned all in her silver sequin dress that consisted of a skirt and a boat-neck corset top.
While attending the London afterparty for the series, the actress opted for a much simpler teal gown with a thigh slit and other cut-outs.
Clark opted for a maroon velvet suit for the premiere of Eternal Beauty at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival in 2019.
At the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2022, Clark donned a simple yet sophisticated yellow dress with straps for sleeves and a floor-length skirt.
