Candidate Crush: 6 times Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith were the definition of couple goals on red carpet

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

On Sunday, at the 94th Academy Awards, things turned into a heated mess when Chris Rock's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disorder did not sit well with her husband Will Smith. Oscars 2022 was a big night for Will as he was expected to win the Best Actor honour which he did win but before that, while Chris Rock was presenting, Will went on the stage and smacked the comedian across his face, an altercation which persisted to shadow the entire evening. Many believe Will took such a drastic step to protect his wife and was not acting out of spite. For the unversed, Will and Jada first started dating in 1994 and subsequently got married in 1997. Throughout their relationship, many scandals have plagued the couple, many of which were completely false which has led some to side with Will on his decision to stand up for his family and not take abuse in the guise of jokes. Scroll down further to swipe through some of the most wholesome moments of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on a red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images