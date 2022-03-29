Candidate Crush: 6 times Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith were the definition of couple goals on red carpet

On Sunday, at the 94th Academy Awards, things turned into a heated mess when Chris Rock's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disorder did not sit well with her husband Will Smith. Oscars 2022 was a big night for Will as he was expected to win the Best Actor honour which he did win but before that, while Chris Rock was presenting, Will went on the stage and smacked the comedian across his face, an altercation which persisted to shadow the entire evening. Many believe Will took such a drastic step to protect his wife and was not acting out of spite. For the unversed, Will and Jada first started dating in 1994 and subsequently got married in 1997. Throughout their relationship, many scandals have plagued the couple, many of which were completely false which has led some to side with Will on his decision to stand up for his family and not take abuse in the guise of jokes. Scroll down further to swipe through some of the most wholesome moments of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on a red carpet.
At the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007, the couple made a grand entrance as Jada turned heads with her gorgeous neon pink gown while Will took full liberty to brag about his wife's stunning beauty on the carpet with this hilarious pose.
At the premiere of Will's 2019 Paramount action sci-fi film Gemini Man in California, the couple cosied up on the carpet as Will adorably packed some PDA in front of the cameras.
Rocking the red carpet at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007, the couple brought their son Jaden with them while Will was nominated for a Best Actor nod for their film Pursuit of Happiness.
While attending the worldwide premiere for Will's Disney movie Aladdin, the pair came dressed in theme as Jada sported the Genie's blue with her attire and Will channelled Genie with his printed suit. The duo was once again snapped displaying affection in public.
The couple arrived on their latest red carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards this year. Will and Jada donned perfectly coordinated outfits with navy blue attires, the two exuded royalty.
Hours before the incident, the couple walked the red carpet in high spirits as Jada stunned in her gorgeous flamboyant gown while Will looked his dapper best in the crisp black tux.