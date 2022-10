Khloe Kardashian at Met Gala 2022

Among the Kardashian-Jenner family, every member has a unique sense of style and among them, Khloe Kardashian is one who is never afraid to experiment. The Good American founder has gone through a massive transformation over the years when it comes to her red carpet style and we love how she manages to spice it up every time with her new hairdos and outfit choices. Khloe's sense of style can be defined as bold and edgy and we bet these photos of her from her public appearances will certainly leave you impressed with them. One of our most favourite looks donned by Khloe is one of her most recent ones when she made her Met Gala debut. At the 2022 Met Gala, Khloe looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a glittery golden dress.