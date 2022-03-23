Candidate Crushes: Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley, a look at the new charmers of Regency era

1 / 6

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's red carpet cuteness

After making us swoon with the period romance between Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings, Bridgerton is coming back for a second season and this time, it's time to find a match for Anthony Bridgerton aka Jonathan Bailey. The series set in the Regency era will once again take us to a new season where Anthony tries to find a wife for himself and among those who catch his attention are the Sharma sisters, Simone Ashley led Kate Sharma and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). The trailer of Bridgerton's second season has teased ample of interesting plot twists including Kate and Anthony's relationship that doesn't take a conventional romantic route. As for the actors playing these characters, with Jonathan Bailey already leaving us impressed as Daphne's older brother in the first season, this time we'll get to see his romantic side as well. Both Simone and Jonathan have shown immense chemistry in the trailers and promos and their offscreen bond looks equally amazing considering their recent red carpet appearances together including at the BAFTA Awards 2022 and also the world premiere of their show's second season. Ahead of the new season's release, we take a look at some of their best snaps.

Photo Credit : Getty Images