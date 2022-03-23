Candidate Crushes: Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley, a look at the new charmers of Regency era

After making us swoon with the period romance between Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings, Bridgerton is coming back for a second season and this time, it's time to find a match for Anthony Bridgerton aka Jonathan Bailey. The series set in the Regency era will once again take us to a new season where Anthony tries to find a wife for himself and among those who catch his attention are the Sharma sisters, Simone Ashley led Kate Sharma and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). The trailer of Bridgerton's second season has teased ample of interesting plot twists including Kate and Anthony's relationship that doesn't take a conventional romantic route. As for the actors playing these characters, with Jonathan Bailey already leaving us impressed as Daphne's older brother in the first season, this time we'll get to see his romantic side as well. Both Simone and Jonathan have shown immense chemistry in the trailers and promos and their offscreen bond looks equally amazing considering their recent red carpet appearances together including at the BAFTA Awards 2022 and also the world premiere of their show's second season. Ahead of the new season's release, we take a look at some of their best snaps.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
We are not all new to the charm of Simone Ashley who already left us impressed with her performance in Sex Education. The actress recently walked the red carpet for Bridgerton's London premiere in a stunning Gucci outfit and made us swoon over her.
Jonathan Bailey never fails to impress us with his dapper looks and among many of them, this happens to be our favourite one considering how charming he looks in a pink suit. With a look like that, we bet the Viscount will get many matches.
This snap of Jonathan Bailey with Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran is unmissable given that it perfectly captures the show's vibe as well with Anthony Bridgerton having his eyes on Kate Sharma at all times.
While we are convinced that Simone looks beyond stunning in her Regency-era get up, there's no denying that the actress is equally beautiful in her modern-day avatar and this selfie captures her natural beauty. How can you not complement those gorgeous tresses?
Photo Credit : Instagram/Simone Ashley
Jonathan Bailey can easily convince us that he's a part of a Royal family considering his amazing sense of fashion. This photo showcases the actor in a stunning look sporting a black suit. This photo proves he's a new-age Anthony Bridgerton with all his class and charm.