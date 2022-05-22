Cannes 2022: 6 best-dressed stars on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival

Published on May 22, 2022 02:58 AM IST   |  1.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Cannes 2022

    Cannes 2022

    The 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun in Cannes, France, as has the red carpet for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The much-anticipated festival will include the best in worldwide cinema, showcasing the skills of actors, directors, and film crews from all around the globe. The Cannes red carpet 2022 will include a bevy of prominent celebrities and their unique fashion sense, from noon photocalls to gala premieres. As the most elegant film festival in the circuit resumes, check out the 6 best-dressed celebs on the Cannes 2022 red carpet below.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Elle Fanning

    Elle Fanning

    Elle Fanning is radiant as she arrives for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Eva Longoria

    Eva Longoria

    Eva looked stunning in a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder gown with a daring split at the back.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly smile together at the photo call for Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Lori Harvey

    Lori Harvey

    Lori Harvey turns toward the wall of photographers during the opening ceremony on May 17.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Viola Davis

    Viola Davis

    Viola looked nothing less than gorgeous as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Julius Tennon, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hathaway stands out in a white Armani Privé gown while leaving the screening of Armageddon Time on May 19.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images