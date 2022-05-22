Cannes 2022: 6 best-dressed stars on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun in Cannes, France, as has the red carpet for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The much-anticipated festival will include the best in worldwide cinema, showcasing the skills of actors, directors, and film crews from all around the globe. The Cannes red carpet 2022 will include a bevy of prominent celebrities and their unique fashion sense, from noon photocalls to gala premieres. As the most elegant film festival in the circuit resumes, check out the 6 best-dressed celebs on the Cannes 2022 red carpet below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Elle Fanning is radiant as she arrives for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.
Eva looked stunning in a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder gown with a daring split at the back.
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly smile together at the photo call for Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.
Lori Harvey turns toward the wall of photographers during the opening ceremony on May 17.
Viola looked nothing less than gorgeous as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Julius Tennon, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.
Anne Hathaway stands out in a white Armani Privé gown while leaving the screening of Armageddon Time on May 19.
