Cannes 2022: 6 looks from the film festival that will leave you spell-bound

Cannes Film Festival 2022

It's Cannes 2022! After being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 while the next year it was held under stringent restrictions, the film festival is back in its full glory. For those unfamiliar, the international film festival is held annually in Cannes, France which showcases films of all genres from around the world. The esteemed event is an invite-only affair and therefore celebs bring their A-game to the various red carpets around the festival. Many throughout the years have stunned a worldwide audience with their exclusive looks on the carpet and this year too the A-listers were ready to turn some heads. Scroll down further to check out some of the best looks so far at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Photo Credit : Getty Images