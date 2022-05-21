Cannes 2022: 6 looks from the film festival that will leave you spell-bound

It's Cannes 2022! After being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 while the next year it was held under stringent restrictions, the film festival is back in its full glory. For those unfamiliar, the international film festival is held annually in Cannes, France which showcases films of all genres from around the world. The esteemed event is an invite-only affair and therefore celebs bring their A-game to the various red carpets around the festival. Many throughout the years have stunned a worldwide audience with their exclusive looks on the carpet and this year too the A-listers were ready to turn some heads. Scroll down further to check out some of the best looks so far at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the Armageddon Time screening, Anne Hathaway oozed sophistication as she walked down the carpet in a white crop-top and wide-legged pants co-ord paired with her straight hair and a huge diamond necklace. The actress slayed the carpet completely.
At the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Eva Longoria showed up in a stunning silver dress. She shinned her way through the crowd with her dress that perfectly flattered her figure and opted for a clean hairdo, letting the dress do all the work.
On the way to the Top Gun: Maverick screening, Ocean's 8 actress and Brazilian model Adriana Lima flaunted her baby bump with her simple yet iconic outfit. Embracing her motherhood, Lima owned the carpet with her monochrome look.
Julia Roberts went against the curve and opted for a crisp suit at the Armageddon Time screening. The actress was all the rage as fans praised her look which was simple yet sophisticated and the cherry on top was certainly her over-the-top necklace.
The German actor, Riccardo Simonetti, brought all the drama to the festival as he spiced up the carpet with his monochrome look. The white suit was embellished by the feathered cut-out sleeves and his smokey make-up took the classy look to the next level.
While attending the pink carpet on day one at the 5th Canneseries Festival Sydney Sweeney opted for a sleeveless lace dress and the highlight of her look was no doubt the lace neckpiece that elevated the rather simple dress into a carpet stunner.
