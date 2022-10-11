Cardi B is one of the most successful female rappers in the music industry and has delivered some major hits including the likes of WAP, Money, Shake It among others. The rapper is married to Offset and the couple also shares two children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi B (originally Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and Offset met in 2016 and the duo began dating in early 2017. The duo secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their first baby a year later. While the couple has had their share of ups and downs as Cardi had even filed for divorce, the couple got back together again. Here's a look at their romantic moments together.
This photo of Cardi B and Offset from a Pre-Valentine's Day Party in 2019 captures them in a cosy pose as the duo hold each other close and Offset can't take his eyes off her.
Cardi B and Offset indulged in a rather sweet moment on stage while performing at Jingle Ball 2018 as the duo shared a kiss. The couple are known to indulge in PDA during their performances.
It looks like the secret of Cardi B and Offset's relationship is their adorably romantic gestures for each other such as this one when Offset kissed her hand during a red carpet event.
Cardi B and Offset can't take their eyes off each other in this sweet photo as the rapper smiles widely while holding her husband's hand during their appearance at a fashion event party.
This photo of Cardi B and Offset seems like it's straight out of a fairytale given how the couple poses like a Disney couple in their perfect outfits.
