Red Carpet Romance

Cardi B is one of the most successful female rappers in the music industry and has delivered some major hits including the likes of WAP, Money, Shake It among others. The rapper is married to Offset and the couple also shares two children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi B (originally Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and Offset met in 2016 and the duo began dating in early 2017. The duo secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their first baby a year later. While the couple has had their share of ups and downs as Cardi had even filed for divorce, the couple got back together again. Here's a look at their romantic moments together.