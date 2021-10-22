Carrie Fisher: From Star Wars to Catastrophe, here are 6 ICONIC roles played by the late actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Carrie Fisher

When Carrie Fisher's health quickly worsened and she died unexpectedly in late December 2016, movie lovers of all sorts were devastated. Whether or not you were a Star Wars fan, her death was sad and unfortunate to say the least. She was a natural-born performer, having inherited a flair for the stage from her mother and father. Carrie Fisher, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and pop singer and actor Eddie Fisher, was originally hesitant to integrate into her parents' Hollywood lifestyle. She'd dabbled in acting before, but her part as Princess Leia was her big break—it came while she was still in school, attempting to get her degree. In addition to her many renowned performances and her lesser-known position as a Hollywood script doctor, she was recognized for her outspokenness when it came to mental health and her trademark sarcastic sense of humor from that point forward. On what would have been her 60th birthday today, let's look back at her 6 best performances.

Photo Credit : Getty Images