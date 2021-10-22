Carrie Fisher: From Star Wars to Catastrophe, here are 6 ICONIC roles played by the late actress

When Carrie Fisher's health quickly worsened and she died unexpectedly in late December 2016, movie lovers of all sorts were devastated. Whether or not you were a Star Wars fan, her death was sad and unfortunate to say the least. She was a natural-born performer, having inherited a flair for the stage from her mother and father. Carrie Fisher, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and pop singer and actor Eddie Fisher, was originally hesitant to integrate into her parents' Hollywood lifestyle. She'd dabbled in acting before, but her part as Princess Leia was her big break—it came while she was still in school, attempting to get her degree. In addition to her many renowned performances and her lesser-known position as a Hollywood script doctor, she was recognized for her outspokenness when it came to mental health and her trademark sarcastic sense of humor from that point forward. On what would have been her 60th birthday today, let's look back at her 6 best performances.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
What other film but the original Star Wars could have taken the top position here? Throughout the first film, Fisher's Princess Leia is powerful, courageous, and fearless, displaying a degree of competency, talent, and charm that few other Star Wars performers have equaled.
Beyond being one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, Nora Ephron and Rob Reiner's flawless picture is a wonderful vehicle for Carrie Fisher's frequently hilarious sense of humor. Fisher portrays Sally, Meg Ryan's closest friend, and offers lots of laughter throughout Harry and Sally's relationship's roller coaster journey.
Carrie Fisher, who is no stranger to cult classics, delivers a strong performance alongside Tom Hanks in Joe Dante's The 'Burbs. She's essentially playing the antagonist to Tom Hanks, who (along with some of the other neighbors) believes the new neighbors down the street aren't quite right.
Fisher's part in The Blues Brothers is a bit more than a cameo, but it's still worth seeing for her acting alone. The film is renowned for its hilarity and charm, which Fisher simply and effectively adds to.
Do you know Rob Delaney, as Peter, from Deadpool 2? On Amazon Prime, he has a funny show called Catastrophe, in which Carrie Fisher portrays his mother in several episodes. Delaney obviously allows her to have some fun with it, since it's one of the greatest vehicles for her distinct sense of humor.
Fisher's involvement in Soapdish, like her position in The Blues Brothers, isn't as important as it should be, but it's still worth mentioning. The film follows the characters of a popular soap opera and includes an all-star ensemble, with Fisher playing a notable supporting part.