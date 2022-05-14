Cate Blanchett Birthday: Check out 6 best roles played by the actress

Few performers in Hollywood can compete with Cate Blanchett. Indeed, the two-time Oscar winner and three-time Golden Globe winner looks to be in a class of her own when it comes to top-tier performances. She can perform drama and humour equally well, portray real or imaginary characters, including men and women, and stay credible every time. On her 53rd birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 best roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In Notes on a Scandal, Blanchett stars alongside Dame Judi Dench as a lascivious art teacher who can't stop seducing one of her 15-year-old pupils. As a result, Blanchett received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her efforts.
Few actresses can exude the grace, elegance, and subtle beauty like Blanchett does in Carol, Todd Hayne's beautiful translation of Patricia Highsmith's book.
Blanchett is very certainly the first actress to be nominated for two Oscars for the same role played a decade apart. We understand Queen Elizabeth is royalty, but god damn!
Blanchett grabbed the evening as Jude, a male depiction of Bob Dylan in the imaginative biopic I'm Not There, in what was maybe her best performance to date. Blanchett nailed the mannerisms, voice tone, twitchy body language, and general spirit of the hall-of-fame troubadour.
Blanchett won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her compelling portrayal of Katherine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator. It's an absolutely amazing turn!
Woody Allen has long been regarded as one of the finest female character writers. Blanchett takes on a three-dimensional character in Blue Jasmine, pouring her heart and her into the titular role. It's a show-stopping tour de force!
