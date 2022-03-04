Catherine O'Hara Birthday: From Schitt's Creek to Home Alone, 6 versatile roles of the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara, a Canadian-American actress, was nominated among other comedy legends such as John Candy, Dan Akyroyd, and her long-time colleague Eugene Levy. O'Hara has a lengthy film and television resume, having appeared in many of the most memorable films of each decade since her debut. O'Hara, like her Canadian contemporaries, began her career at Toronto's Second City, where she honed her improvisation skills. This gift for impromptu comedy and conversation has impacted many of her performances throughout the years. On her 68th birthday, we have a list that attests to O'Hara's acting ability and demonstrates her versatility.

Photo Credit : Getty Images