Catherine O'Hara Birthday: From Schitt's Creek to Home Alone, 6 versatile roles of the actress

Catherine O'Hara, a Canadian-American actress, was nominated among other comedy legends such as John Candy, Dan Akyroyd, and her long-time colleague Eugene Levy. O'Hara has a lengthy film and television resume, having appeared in many of the most memorable films of each decade since her debut. O'Hara, like her Canadian contemporaries, began her career at Toronto's Second City, where she honed her improvisation skills. This gift for impromptu comedy and conversation has impacted many of her performances throughout the years. On her 68th birthday, we have a list that attests to O'Hara's acting ability and demonstrates her versatility.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Without O'Hara's renowned depiction as Lydia Deetz's stepmother Delia, a fiery sculptor, Tim Burton's cult film would not be the same.
O'Hara does an excellent job of portraying every parent's greatest nightmare: learning you've left one of your children behind while on your way to spend Christmas in Paris. Kevin McCallister, her character's youngster in Home Alone, wakes up ecstatic that his noisy, rude family and bullying older brother are no longer around.
Gail in Martin Scorsese's dark comedy After Hours is O'Hara's fourth feature film credit. The film follows Griffin Dunne's character, computer data analyst Paul Hackett, on one fateful night in his otherwise mundane existence.
Catherine O'Hara has a four-episode arc in this Netflix series based on Lemony Snicket's books as Dr. Georgina Orwell, an ophthalmologist who aids the villainous Count Olaf in his quest to steal the Baudelaire inheritance.
On Schitt's Creek, O'Hara plays Moira Rose, a former soap opera star who is now a slumming long-term hotel visitor. The Roses had little option but to connect to the local father Johnny, portrayed by Eugene Levy, who purchased for his son David as a joke when the money she shares with her husband flees the nation with their thieving accountant.
O'Hara is a regular on the acclaimed Canadian sketch comedy SCTV, which is produced by Toronto's Second City comedy troupe. On the show, O'Hara portrays a variety of personas, including impersonations of celebrities such as Lucille Ball, Jane Fonda, and Margaret Thatcher.