1 / 7

Let's dive in

More often than not passionate on-screen romances end up trickling out the screen and translating into real life as actors fall for their co-stars. But there are times when things just don't click off the camera while on it the pairing seems almost perfect. Shipping your favourite film or Tv series characters has become more than just fantasies in floating castles and now has become more of an online sport for netizens who enjoy the casual thrill of match-making. Scroll down further to check out some actors and actresses we all wished would end up together in real life.

Photo Credit : Getty Images