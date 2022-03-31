Celine Dion Birthday: 6 iconic looks of the singer that prove her fashion prowess

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Celine Dion

Celine Dion turns 54! The singer is famously known for her powerful vocals and melodious symphonies yet when it comes to fashion, Celine can never be off the list. She rose to fame in the 90s and ever since has been known in the industry for her bold fashion choices. From dramatic over-the-top looks to everyday outfits with her twist to them, Celine has never disappointed fans with her fashion prowess. She has been awarded titles like fashion chameleon, streetwear icon, queen of camp and many more for her risk-taking vigour in the fashion department. Scroll down further to look through some of her best looks yet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images