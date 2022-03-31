Celine Dion Birthday: 6 iconic looks of the singer that prove her fashion prowess

Celine Dion turns 54! The singer is famously known for her powerful vocals and melodious symphonies yet when it comes to fashion, Celine can never be off the list. She rose to fame in the 90s and ever since has been known in the industry for her bold fashion choices. From dramatic over-the-top looks to everyday outfits with her twist to them, Celine has never disappointed fans with her fashion prowess. She has been awarded titles like fashion chameleon, streetwear icon, queen of camp and many more for her risk-taking vigour in the fashion department. Scroll down further to look through some of her best looks yet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards in 2003, Celine stunned with her beautiful low-rise neutral dress and bleached short hair. A risky choice yet the singer carried the look well and gave us another one of her iconic fashion moments.
Another one of her bests from the Billboard Music Awards though this one was an ensemble she also wore while performing at the ceremony in 2017. Sporting a white gown with a deep cut neck and over-the-top shoulders.
Opening her 3 year Las Vegas residency in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Celine wore this beautiful piece in 2011. The body-hugging dress accentuated her perfect figure as the embellished gown shone through the night.
At the Met Gala in 2019, Celine turned heads on the red carpet with her on-theme attire. Celebrating the camp theme of the 2019s Met Gala, the singer showed up in her best and rocked a cabaret styled outfit with a big headpiece and a sparkling dress.
Celine performed at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007 while wearing this beautiful neutral gown with no other accessory but a glittering necklace to compliment the simplicity of the gown.
Celine arrived at the 59th GRAMMY Awards in 2017 while sporting this gorgeous green ensemble. In a low-neck dress accompanied by a thigh-high slit adorned with shoulder pads, Celine cleverly used her minimal jewellery to accessorize her look to perfection.