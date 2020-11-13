ASTRO member and True Beauty star Cha Eun Woo’s photos prove why his boy next door charm is unmatchable

1 / 8

Cha Eun Woo's pictures are too cute to miss

The upcoming K-drama 'True Beauty' based on the webtoon of the same name is currently creating a lot of buzz. The tvN drama is a romantic comedy about two people who learn how to overcome their insecurities and find confidence after sharing their secrets with one another. Apart from the storyline, True Beauty's stellar cast is also one of the reasons many are beyond excited for the drama. It stars ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo as Lee Su-ho, Moon Ga-young as Lim Ju-gyeong, Hwang Ji-yeob as Han Seo-joon and Park Yoo-na as Kang Soo-jin. Talking about Cha Eun-Woo's character, in particular, he plays Ju-gyeong's classmate, a popular High School student who has it all, but is secretly harbouring his own emotional wounds. Recently, in an interview with Sports Kyunghyang, True Beauty producers were all praises for Cha Eun-woo's performance as Su-ho. They said that he made a flawless transformation into the character of Lee Su-ho. Not only in terms of his appearance, but he is also capturing the essence of the character with his phenomenal acting. Cha Eun-woo has been a part of many K-dramas. Given his amazing acting skills, many are eagerly looking forward to True Beauty. As we know, he is an active social media user. He enjoys great fan following. Cha Eun-woo loves to keep his fans updated about his life. His charming looks and ravishing personality can make anyone go weak in the knees. Here are ten selcas of the ASTRO member that will make you fall in love with him a little more.

Photo Credit : Cha Eun-woo Instagram