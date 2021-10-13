PHOTOS: 6 Times Cha Eun Woo left us smitten with his ‘True Beauty’

1 / 6

Cha Eun Woo

‘Face genius,’ that’s what the media called Cha Eun Woo right when he was introduced to the world and we do not disagree even in the least bit. Born as Lee Dong Min, he changed his name to Cha Eun Woo to debut with the group Astro under Fantagio. Following a small role in the movie ‘My Brilliant Life’, Cha Eun Woo continued to star in multiple web series as well as supporting roles in dramas like ‘Hit the Top’. His first lead role came with ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ that launched him into the eyes of drama-watchers taking it further with a staggering role in ‘True Beauty’. Making himself known as a host for MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’ as well as in variety programs like SBS’ ‘Handsome Tigers’ and ‘Master In The House’, Cha Eun Woo dipped toes into various fields, all the while also excelling at his singing career as a member of Astro. With broad shoulders and a striking face on top, Cha Eun Woo makes it easy to get lost in his beauty. Let’s take a look at some of these occasions when we were smitten by him.

Photo Credit : News1