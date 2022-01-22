PHOTOS: 6 times Cha Eun Woo’s selfies gave us major boyfriend vibes

1 / 6

His First

Cha Eun Woo, one sixth of boy group ASTRO as well as a renowned model and rising actor, is a sight to behold. An Aroha protector (ASTRO fandom name), Cha Eun Woo has been known for his impeccable visuals that have taken over the K-pop scene ever since he was brought in. Making his acting debut with small drama roles, the serious but loving side of him came through with his first lead role in ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’. Now, multiple series under his belt, Lee Dong Min (his original name) has built himself up to be one of the most sought after names for his hosting, variety and modelling skills. With his undeniably powerful visual expertise, fans have taken a special liking to his extremely handsome selfies. A glowing skin and his striking features are indeed a wonderful addition to an already gleaming personality. Here’s taking a look at some of our favourites!

Photo Credit : Cha Eun Woo's Instagram