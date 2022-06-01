Chace Crawford: 5 photos of The Boys star which prove his blue eyes do all the talking

Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:14 AM IST   |  1.9K
   
    Chace Crawford

    Actor Chace Crawford is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved stars of English television and films. The actor earned worldwide popularity after he starred as Nate Archibald in the teen drama series Gossip Girl. After the show's massive success, Crawford now plays the role of Kevin Moskowitz, a.k.a the Deep, in the Amazon Prime Video original series The Boys in 2019. However, below we have lined up few photos of the actor which take us back to his old Manhattan days.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Too hot to handle

    We cant get over this picture of Chace Crawford from the Golden Globes party.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Calvin Klein Men's Collection

    Chace posing during the Calvin Klein Men's Collection Fall show in 2010 has all our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Vanity Fair Oscar Party

    Chace looks oh so gorgeous and we of course can't stop gushing about those blue eyes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Chocolate boy

    Chace surely still has that 'Chocolate boy' persona attached to him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Oscar party 2022

    It's 2022 now and we still are not over Chace's blue eyes. Surely his eyes do all the talking.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images