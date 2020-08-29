Advertisement
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away: From an aspiring Architect to a blockbuster actor; See facts

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away: From an aspiring Architect to a blockbuster actor; See facts

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has left behind a beautiful legacy and today we have some lesser known facts about the late actor. Take a look.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 10:54 am
  • 1 / 8
    Facts about Chadwick Boseman

    The entire world is shocked by the sudden demise of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. His team released an official statement about the same on social media. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy, It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” Just days before his demise, it was announced that Chadwick Boseman would be teaming up with Seth MacFarlane for a new project.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 8
    He was actually directing an Off-Broadway play when he got a call about 42.

    The actor initially got into acting for learning how to direct properly.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 8
    Humble background

    His mother was a nurse and his father worked at a textile factory, managing an upholstery business as well.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    He never auditioned for his role in Black Panther

    Based on his outstanding performances in previous films, Boseman was offered the role over the phone by Marvel Universe President Kevin Feige. But other Marvel stars like Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth were among the actors who had to audition for their roles.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 8
    His infamous mentor

    Phylicia Rashad, who is best known for playing Claire Huckstable in ‘The Cosby Show’. She influenced his decision to change career goals and become an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    He loved to draw

    Chadwick initially wanted to become an Architect as he loved drawing.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    He was also a talented writer.

    He wrote his first screenplay, Crossroads, after a teammate on his college basketball team was murdered. “I just had a feeling that this was something that was calling to me… Suddenly, playing basketball wasn’t as important.”

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    He was also a trained martial artist

    His training was helpful for his role as Black Panther and he was well prepared for the action scenes.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

