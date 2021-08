1 / 7

6 best movies of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the brilliant and charismatic actor, died one year ago from colon cancer at the age of 43. During his cancer fight, Boseman worked on numerous films from 2016, when he was diagnosed, until his death in August 2020. As his Hollywood career soared, Boseman was quietly enduring "countless operations and chemotherapy" to fight colon cancer. Many fans and celebrity pals were heartbroken over the revelation of his quiet battle. As the world remembers Boseman's influence on his death anniversary, we have prepared a list of six films worth seeing to honor his talent and legacy.

