PHOTOS: 6 times ITZY’s talented dancer & birthday queen Chaeryeong looked drop-dead gorgeous

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by ITZY's beautiful member, Chaeryeong

Chaeryeong first began her career as an idol after making an appearance as a contestant on the reality television competition show K-pop Star 3 on November 24, 2013, along with her older sister, Lee Chaeyeon. Both sisters were eliminated from the competition show but joined JYP Entertainment as trainees. Having trained for a little over a year as an idol, on May 5, 2015, she along with her sister joined JYP Entertainment's girl group reality competition television series, SIXTEEN, that created the nation-wide famous girl group, TWICE. She was eliminated in the final episode and hence did not debut. Four years later, on January 20, 2019, she was revealed to be a member of the newest JYP Entertainment's girl group, ITZY, which debuted on February 12, 2019 with the release of their single album ‘It'z Different’. Their accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards; they are the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’. In November 2019, ‘Dalla Dalla’ surpassed 100 million streams on Gaon Music Chart, earning the group their first platinum certification. It was the first debut song by a K-pop group to earn a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) since the introduction of certifications in April 2018. The single ranked eighth on the list of ‘The 20 Best K-pop Songs of 2019’ compiled by ‘Dazed’, which described the group as having kept ‘a steady hand on the rudder using the fun touches even with the visual and sonic chaos going on around’ and ‘the ones to give K-pop a fresh boot up’.

Photo Credit : News1