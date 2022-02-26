PHOTOS: 6 incredible looks adorned by the hilarious vocalist of BTOB, Changsub

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the dashing singer BTOB's Changsub

Changsub is a South Korean singer, musical actor and entertainer. He is a lead vocalist of the South Korean boy group, BTOB. Changsub was born in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He studied Practical Music at Howon University with BTOB group-mate Im Hyunsik. Prior to his debut as an idol, he won a Daesang at the 16th Suwon Music Festival 2008, and even became vice president of Red Cross Youth Gyeonggi Province in 2009. He began his military duty by enlisting as an active duty soldier on January 14, 2019. On July 24, Lee recorded a special single— a new theme song for the ROK Army alongside SHINee's Onew and Key, EXO's Xiumin, Infinite's Kim Sung Kyu, 2AM's Jo Kwon and Jinwoon, Yoon Ji Sung and actors Kim Minseok, and Lee Jae Kyoon. He started his career in musicals in 2017. He was cast in the musical adaptation of ‘Boys Over Flowers’ as the lead, Goo Jun Pyo. He also played a role in the Korean production of the musical ‘Napoleon’ as Lucien, Napoleon's little brother. Next, he was cast as the titular main character in the musical ‘Edgar Allan Poe’. Lee Changsub was the first member to debut his own solo album, ‘bpm 82.5’, in Japan. With the title track ‘At The End’, this Japan debut in 2017 also marked the launch of the 'Piece of BTOB' project, in which each month one BTOB member would showcase a solo release. In December 2018, he released his first Korean solo album titled ‘Mark’. He considered it his gift to his fans before enlistment.

Photo Credit : Instagram