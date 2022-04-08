Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of The Lost City's Channing Tatum that will make you appreciate him even more

1 / 6

Channing Tatum's dapper look

Channing Tatum is one Hollywood star who has a massive fan following and it's not only because he's a good actor but also because he has the best physique among most Hollywood stars. While Tatum made his acting debut with Coach Carter, his breakthrough performance came in the 2006 dance film, Step Up. Among his other major Hollywood successes are also films like Magic Mike and its sequel Magic Mike XXL. Channing has starred in films across different genres from comedy to romance and action as well. Recently, the actor also tried his hands at direction as he starred and helmed the 2022 film, Dog. The 41-year-old is also known for his effortless style and is often one of the best-dressed men at any Hollywood event. From rocking perfectly crisp tuxedos to casuals, Tatum can pull off every look with panache. The actor never fails to leave us impressed with his looks, be it at movie premiers or awards ceremonies. As the actor gears up for his new release, The Lost City, we take a look at some of his hottest fashion moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images