Candidate Crush: 6 PHOTOS of The Lost City's Channing Tatum that will make you appreciate him even more

Channing Tatum is one Hollywood star who has a massive fan following and it's not only because he's a good actor but also because he has the best physique among most Hollywood stars. While Tatum made his acting debut with Coach Carter, his breakthrough performance came in the 2006 dance film, Step Up. Among his other major Hollywood successes are also films like Magic Mike and its sequel Magic Mike XXL. Channing has starred in films across different genres from comedy to romance and action as well. Recently, the actor also tried his hands at direction as he starred and helmed the 2022 film, Dog. The 41-year-old is also known for his effortless style and is often one of the best-dressed men at any Hollywood event. From rocking perfectly crisp tuxedos to casuals, Tatum can pull off every look with panache. The actor never fails to leave us impressed with his looks, be it at movie premiers or awards ceremonies. As the actor gears up for his new release, The Lost City, we take a look at some of his hottest fashion moments.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Channing Tatum perfectly knows how to make his fans happy and this shirtless mirror selfie is proof of that. The actor can be seen flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum makes sure to give his fans a glimpse of all the hard work he has been putting up in his upcoming projects and the result is amazing selfies like this one. The actor can be seen sitting shirtless while getting prepped for a role.
Channing Tatum sure loves to show off his athletic side and if he's not showing off his workout photos, the actor is also known to enjoy bicycle rides in the city and this mirror selfie is proof of that. Sharing this snap on Instagram, Channing also revealed that his bike's name is "Khaki" in captions.
Channing Tatum sure knows how to make heads turn every time he steps out. The actor looked absolutely handsome as he walked the red carpet for Met Gala 2021 in September, sporting the perfect black suit.
Channing Tatum attended the 2018 Innovator Awards looking amazingly elegant as he sported a crisp three-piece suit. The look further enhanced the actor's already charming persona and fans couldn't take their eyes off the actor in this amazing look.
