Channing Tatum Birthday: A look at The Lost City star's best dressed moments on the red carpet

Channing Tatum is one of Hollywood's most loved stars. Tatum made his acting debut with Coach Carter and later went on to receive recognition for his performance in the 2006 dance film, Step Up. After the actor's Hollywood career took off, he was also seen in popular films such as Magic Mike and its sequel Magic Mike XXL. Tatum is one actor who has showcased that he has immense talent and that he's a great fit for any project, be it a romantic drama, comedy or action flick. Recently, the actor showcased his skills as a director with the 2022 film, Dog. The 42-year-old is also known for his perfect physique and beyond that how well he carries himself in everything. He's easily one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood today who often goes for classic suits and tuxedos for big events. From the Met Gala to movie premieres, Tatum has managed to leave us impressed with every look and as the actor celebrates his birthday, we take a look at some of his best fashion moments on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Channing Tatum looked every bit of handsome as he stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe. The actor looked stunning in an all-black look.
Channing Tatum arrived at the Australian premiere of his 2015 film Magic Mike XXL looking sharp in a three-piece grey suit. The actor posed for the perfect red carpet click in this memorable look.
Channing Tatum attended the 2014 Oscars in a different look. While the actor sported a classic tuxedo for the event, the actor was seen in a different hairstyle at the event. Tatum was among the presenters at the 2014 ceremony.
Channing Tatum certainly knows what looks best on him and there's nothing quite like a crisp black suit. This is one of our favourite looks sported by the actor on the red carpet.
Channing surely loves to experiment even with his suits and hence he does like to mix it up by choosing chequered and striped suits. This photo of the actor from the Smallfoot premiere captures him donning a striped blue suit and it looks unbelievably good on him.
