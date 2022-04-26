Channing Tatum Birthday: A look at The Lost City star's best dressed moments on the red carpet

1 / 6

Channing Tatum at the Met Gala

Channing Tatum is one of Hollywood's most loved stars. Tatum made his acting debut with Coach Carter and later went on to receive recognition for his performance in the 2006 dance film, Step Up. After the actor's Hollywood career took off, he was also seen in popular films such as Magic Mike and its sequel Magic Mike XXL. Tatum is one actor who has showcased that he has immense talent and that he's a great fit for any project, be it a romantic drama, comedy or action flick. Recently, the actor showcased his skills as a director with the 2022 film, Dog. The 42-year-old is also known for his perfect physique and beyond that how well he carries himself in everything. He's easily one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood today who often goes for classic suits and tuxedos for big events. From the Met Gala to movie premieres, Tatum has managed to leave us impressed with every look and as the actor celebrates his birthday, we take a look at some of his best fashion moments on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images