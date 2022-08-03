Charli D’Amelio to Addison Rae: Here are the 6 richest TikTok stars

TikTok has taken over the world and with it, the major creators on the app have reached newer heights with their content creation skills. The app was first used as any other social media platform but soon TikTok expanded its market into the USA and other countries which led to the massive blowup of the app. Now, it is not only used as an entertainment platform but also has become home to some of the biggest celebs in the industry. Continue scrolling to find out who makes the list of the richest TikTokers on the platform.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Charli D’Amelio has created an empire for herself and her family with her dancing skills. Now, sitting on a comfortable throne of USD 8 million as her net worth, a huge deal given that she just turned 18 a few months ago.
Going further Tiktok, the former Musical.ly star has not only started working with industry bigs like Nicklodean but also has been featured in People magazine, Forbes, Billboard and more. Her net worth stands at a sturdy USD 6 million.
Addison Rae started with simple dance videos but soon gained a strong fanbase which led to her pursuing her content creation skills seriously as she took on brand deals and paid promotions. Rae also made headlines when she started mingling with Kourtney Kardashian and was even featured on the show KUWTK. Her net worth right now is USD 5 million.
Starting her career as a 6th grader, Gray has more than 50 million followers on the app now and has a promising net worth of USD 5 million at the age of 20.
Best known for his "magic vines," Zach King has been in the game for years. The internet personality was at it and was one of the biggest YouTube and Vine creators back in the day. Now, his estimated net worth is USD 3 million.
Jacob too had his beginnings on Youtube and Vine but with TikTok entering the market, he shifted to lipsynching and now at 19 years old, Jacob has a net worth of around USD 3 million.