Did you know Charlie Chaplin had four wives and 11 children? Find out the legend's UNKNOWN facts

1 / 7

Charlie Chaplin's unmissable facts

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin KBE, popularly known as Charlie Chaplin, was a comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent films. His massive and glorious career spanned for more than 75 years! From childhood in the Victorian era until a year before his death in 1977, his life and career encompassed both adulation and controversy. His first feature-length film was The Kid in 1921, followed by A Woman of Paris, The Gold Rush and The Circus in 1928. By then, he was quite a well known name and was appreciated for his brilliant talent and versatility. His first sound film was The Great Dictator which satirised Adolf Hitler! His films were majorly characterised by slapstick combined with pathos, typified in the Tramp's struggles against adversity. A lot of them also contained social and political themes, along with autobiographical elements. Many of Charlie Chaplin's films such as The Gold Rush, City Lights, Modern Times, and The Great Dictator are often ranked on lists of the greatest films of all time and are still enjoyed by people in the same way as it happened back then. However, did you know that Charlie Chaplin had a rough childhood, shared a great friendship with Albert Einstein and was associated with Walt Disney? Find out more interesting facts about the legend's life!

Photo Credit : Getty Images