Did you know Charlie Chaplin had four wives and 11 children? Find out the legend's UNKNOWN facts
Charlie Chaplin will always be considered as the greatest legends of all time. Today, on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, we have for you some facts of the star which are definitely worth checking out!
Ekta Varma
Updated: April 16, 2020 02:36 pm
Charlie Chaplin's unmissable facts
Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin KBE, popularly known as Charlie Chaplin, was a comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent films. His massive and glorious career spanned for more than 75 years! From childhood in the Victorian era until a year before his death in 1977, his life and career encompassed both adulation and controversy. His first feature-length film was The Kid in 1921, followed by A Woman of Paris, The Gold Rush and The Circus in 1928. By then, he was quite a well known name and was appreciated for his brilliant talent and versatility. His first sound film was The Great Dictator which satirised Adolf Hitler! His films were majorly characterised by slapstick combined with pathos, typified in the Tramp's struggles against adversity. A lot of them also contained social and political themes, along with autobiographical elements. Many of Charlie Chaplin's films such as The Gold Rush, City Lights, Modern Times, and The Great Dictator are often ranked on lists of the greatest films of all time and are still enjoyed by people in the same way as it happened back then. However, did you know that Charlie Chaplin had a rough childhood, shared a great friendship with Albert Einstein and was associated with Walt Disney? Find out more interesting facts about the legend's life!
Unhappy with his first film
Chaplin made his first film appearance in early 1914, playing an out-of-work swindler in “Making a Living.” Overall, though, Chaplin was appalled by his performance. “I was stiff,” he later said. “I took all the surprise out of the scenes by anticipating the next motion.” Not only this, but he also accused the director of cutting his best material out of jealousy.
The exile from US
In spite of living in the United States for almost 40 years, Chaplin actually never became an American citizen. During the McCarthy era, the FBI put him under surveillance, and a Mississippi congressman called for his deportation. The U.S. government then revoked his re-entry permit in 1952 as he travelled to England on vacation. Rather than returning to answer charges before a board of immigration officials, Chaplin decided to uproot his family to Switzerland.
He met Mahatma Gandhi in London
On the 22nd September 1931, Chaplin met the pacifist leader in Canning Town, East End Dock — one of the poorest London boroughs — before Mahatma Gandhi attended a conference. A meeting of Charlie Chaplin with M K Gandhi in a humble little house — in the slum district off the East India Dock Road in London — was brief but significant. Gandhi explained to Chaplin the true meaning of supreme independence. It was to shed oneself of unnecessary things.
Grave robbers made off with Chaplin’s remains
Just a few months after Chaplin’s death, two robbers stole his coffin from a Swiss cemetery and sent his wife a $600,000 ransom demand. When she refused to pay, they allegedly threatened her kids.
Time Magazine
Chaplin was the first actor ever to appear in Time Magazine in the 6th July 1925 issue. The magazine is famous for its influential and controversial covers and this was a big step for the actor.
The married life
Chaplin’s first marriage was with Mildred Harris in 1918. After their divorce, he married the actress Lita Grey in 1924. When the actor was 47, he married his third wife, Paulette Goddard. His fourth and final marriage was with Oona O’Neill in 1943, when Chaplin was 54. She gave birth to 8 of the 11 Chaplin children, and they lived together until Chaplin’s death.
