1 / 7

Happy Birthday Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron turns 46! The South African and American actress and producer is known for being one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. The actress has taken over the industry with her exceptional performances and as a result gained critical recognition including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Besides her many accolades, Theron is also lauded for her immaculate fashion sense. Scroll down further to swipe through some of her best moments on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images