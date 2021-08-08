Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  4. Charlize Theron's 46th birthday: 6 times the actress raised the heat in her gorgeous red carpet looks

Charlize Theron's 46th birthday: 6 times the actress raised the heat in her gorgeous red carpet looks

As Charlize Theron turns 46, here are some stunning red carpet look of hers which will surely make you believe that for some people age is just a number.
1970 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    charlize theron looking gorgeous

    Just Charlize Theron making all of us gush over her

    Charlize Theron turns 46 today! Though it's hard to believe because with her young and charismatic looks, it’s very clear that age is just a number for her. Charlize Theron, who was born in Benoni in 1975, rose to prominence in 1997 after starring alongside Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves in 'The Devil's Advocate,' and has since continued to play strong and complex female roles in blockbuster films such as Prometheus and Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as dramas such as North Country and Monster. Moreover, Charlize Theron is an empowering, body-positive, and feminist example for women everywhere.The style chameleon is equally at ease on the red carpet, looking beautiful in Dior, Gucci, Lanvin, Stella McCartney, and other designers. Today on her 46th birthday we take a look back at Charlize Theron's greatest red carpet outfits and witness how she never fails to amaze us with her dazzling avatar everytime.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    charlize theron looking gorgeous

    Charlize Theron looking absolutely dreamy in this picture

    Charlize Theron in a custom Gucci gown at the Oscars in Hollywood.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    charlize theron looking gorgeous

    No wonder we all call Charlize Theron our #womancrusheveryday

    Charlize Theron in a custom Dior haute couture gown at the Mad Max: Fury Road premier at Cannes Festival.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    charlize theron looking goreous

    Confession: After this picture we are officially obsessed with Charlize Theron.

    Charlize Theron in a Dior dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Harry Winston jewelry at the Oscars 2016

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Charlize theron looking gorgeous

    When Charlize Theron showed us how to look classy in a black dress

    Charlize Theron in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at the l'amfAR gala in Hong Kong

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    charlize theron looking gorgeous

    When Charlize Theron proved there's no such thing as too much floral

    Charlize Theron in a Gucci dress from the Spring/Summer 2017 at CinemaCon in Los Angeles

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    charlize theron looking gorgeous

    Charlize Theron looking stunning in haute couture

    Charlize Theron wearing a custom Dior haute couture gown to the Oscars in Hollywood

    Photo Credit : Getty Images