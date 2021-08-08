Charlize Theron's 46th birthday: 6 times the actress raised the heat in her gorgeous red carpet looks

1 / 7

Just Charlize Theron making all of us gush over her

Charlize Theron turns 46 today! Though it's hard to believe because with her young and charismatic looks, it’s very clear that age is just a number for her. Charlize Theron, who was born in Benoni in 1975, rose to prominence in 1997 after starring alongside Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves in 'The Devil's Advocate,' and has since continued to play strong and complex female roles in blockbuster films such as Prometheus and Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as dramas such as North Country and Monster. Moreover, Charlize Theron is an empowering, body-positive, and feminist example for women everywhere.The style chameleon is equally at ease on the red carpet, looking beautiful in Dior, Gucci, Lanvin, Stella McCartney, and other designers. Today on her 46th birthday we take a look back at Charlize Theron's greatest red carpet outfits and witness how she never fails to amaze us with her dazzling avatar everytime.

Photo Credit : Getty Images