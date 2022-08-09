5 adorable PICS of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen with their daughter Ziana

Actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. The couple then announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. Both are quite active on their social media handles and often share adorable pictures with their little munchkin. Let's take a look at Charu and Rajeev's beautiful family photos.
Photo Credit : Rajeev Sen Instagram
This can be tagged as the first picture of Charu and Rajeev with their daughter Ziana. Rajeev and Charu have beautifully captured the most special day of their lives and had even shared it with their fans.
Charu and Rajeev look adorable as they pose with Ziana when she was just a few months old.
This picture belongs from their family vacation and baby Ziana looks adorable as she rests.
Isn't this the most adorable picture? Do not miss baby Ziana's cute yawn. Charu and Rajeev captured this picture when they celebrated baby Ziana's first Holi.
Here, the couple is seen lost in the moment as they adore their munchkin and get candidly clicked. Rajeev can be seen kissing his little one, and Charu can be seen adorably gazing at the father-daughter duo.