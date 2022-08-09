5 adorable PICS of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen with their daughter Ziana

1 / 6

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen pictures with Ziana

Actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. The couple then announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. Both are quite active on their social media handles and often share adorable pictures with their little munchkin. Let's take a look at Charu and Rajeev's beautiful family photos.

Photo Credit : Rajeev Sen Instagram