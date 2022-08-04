5 Times Charu Asopa flaunted her love for sarees

1 / 6

Charu Asopa in stunning sarees

Charu Asopa is among the well-known actresses in the Television world and has been a part of numerous shows in her acting career. Charu proved her acting mettle by featuring in several shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. Charu is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. The couple became parents to a baby girl in 2021 and named her Zianna. Speaking of her style sense, Charu can don any outfit effortlessly but she has a gorgeous collection of sarees and she always wins our hearts when she drapes one.

Photo Credit : Charu Asopa Instagram