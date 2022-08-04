5 Times Charu Asopa flaunted her love for sarees

Charu Asopa is among the well-known actresses in the Television world and has been a part of numerous shows in her acting career. Charu proved her acting mettle by featuring in several shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. Charu is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. The couple became parents to a baby girl in 2021 and named her Zianna. Speaking of her style sense, Charu can don any outfit effortlessly but she has a gorgeous collection of sarees and she always wins our hearts when she drapes one.
Photo Credit : Charu Asopa Instagram
This was one of the simplest yet classiest saree that the diva has sported so far. Charu looks stylish as she draped a simple black saree with golden stripes on it. Do not miss out on the V-neck blouse that looks stunning paired with the saree.
Here, Charu draped a Kantha work silk saree that is an authentic Bengali saree and looks beautiful as she paired it with a black blouse.
Sarees are never going out of style and here she looks gorgeous as she donned a navy blue colour saree that has minimal detailing.
Here, Charu makes another stylish appearance in a green embellished saree that she adored with matching jewelry.
The Mere Angne Mei actress is all things fun and fab as she draped a dual-toned six-yard and made a stylish appearance by donning sunglasses on it. The maang tika and minimal jewelry perfectly complement her colourful saree.