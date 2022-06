1 / 6

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen with daughter Ziana

Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019. It was beautiful wedding in the presence of their friends and family. The couple announced their pregnancy in 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. The couple shared numerous pictures with their adorable angel. Here are a few glimpses of the family.

Photo Credit : Rajeev Sen instagram