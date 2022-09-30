Pranitha Subhash with her baby girl Arna

Pranita Subhash embraced motherhood for the first time in June this year as she welcomed a baby girl with husband Nitin Raju. Ever since announcing her first pregnancy through an adorable social media post, the Hungama 2 actress has been sharing her journey with fans on her Instagram handle. From pictures from the hospital to celebrating Janamashtami with her little bundle of joy, the actress has shared all milestones of her motherhood with her supporters. The fans also adore every post of Pranitha with her baby girl and shower it will love. For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash married businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony on 30th May 2021. They kept the ceremony small because of the COVID-19 protocols. Now, the couple has taken on a new role as parents. On this note, let us revisit some memorable moments of Pranitha Subhash with her little Arna.