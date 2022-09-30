Pranita Subhash embraced motherhood for the first time in June this year as she welcomed a baby girl with husband Nitin Raju. Ever since announcing her first pregnancy through an adorable social media post, the Hungama 2 actress has been sharing her journey with fans on her Instagram handle.
From pictures from the hospital to celebrating Janamashtami with her little bundle of joy, the actress has shared all milestones of her motherhood with her supporters. The fans also adore every post of Pranitha with her baby girl and shower it will love.
For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash married businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony on 30th May 2021. They kept the ceremony small because of the COVID-19 protocols. Now, the couple has taken on a new role as parents.
On this note, let us revisit some memorable moments of Pranitha Subhash with her little Arna.
Pranitha Subhash dropped a picture with her newborn from the hospital.
The mommy shared a photo of just dressing up and chilling with her baby girl at home.
The mother and daughter look pretty as a picture in beautiful ensembles during their first photoshoot.
The two ladies pose with the man of the house Nitin Raju as the three twin in white.
Baby Arna is cuteness personified as little Krishna during the Janamshami celebration this year.
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Samantha: 6 actr...
5 Fashionable looks of Bigg Boss 16 rumoured conte...
PHOTO: Song Joong Ki, DKZ’ Jaechan, SNSD’s Yuri an...
Happy Birthday Monica Bellucci: 6 times the Spectr...