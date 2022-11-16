Ram Charan's lush home

South celebrities are known to lead a lavish lifestyle, and Ram Charan is no different. The RRR star owns a private jet, a Mumbai penthouse, an impressive car collection, etc. One other thing that the Acharya actor can proudly flaunt is his luxurious Hyderabad bungalow, which is located in one of the poshest areas of the city, Jubilee Hills. The mansion is spread across an area of 25,000 square feet and is a perfect blend of modern and classic. Going by the reports, the home also has some high-end facilities including a swimming pool, a tennis court, a big house temple, a gymnasium, among other things. The house also has a large outer space for hosting huge gatherings. On this note, we bring to you some photos from Ram Charan's Jubilee Hills bungalow.