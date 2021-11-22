PHOTOS: Watch NCT Dream’s Chenle turn from a young boy to a man with sharp features in these 6 looks.

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various outfits worn by the sassy and hilarious NCT Dream member, Chenle

Chenle is a Chinese singer, songwriter, and actor currently based in South Korea. Chenle started his career as a child singer, having performed in various concerts and television shows in China and abroad. At age 9, he was the youngest singer in the world to be invited to sing at the Golden Hall of Vienna with a solo performance. By age 14, Chenle had released three solo albums and hosted one solo concert in China. He is part of the World Organization of Child Ambassadors of Peace with HQ in Washington, DC, founded and presided by pianist, songwriter, and producer, Ezekiel Elkin, representing China as a young cultural diplomat around the world. He was the Chinese Ambassador at The Musical Summit, an international multicultural show created by Elkin which took place in Buenos Aires City in August 2014 where he performed ‘The Dragon's Romance’, a song Elkin wrote especially for him. In December 2012, Chenle participated in the First Plenary Session of the Huangpu District of Shanghai and elected the district chief with the highest votes. His first known acting minor roles were in 2013 when he was 11 years old, he was featured in Chinese drama, ‘The Queen of SOP 2’. In 2014, he held a solo concert at the Shanghai Concert Hall. In 2016, Chenle came to South Korea to join the boy group NCT, debuting as a part of their youth sub-unit NCT Dream and has since been active in the activities ever since, releasing three Korean EPs and conducting one Asia tour together with the group.

Photo Credit : News1