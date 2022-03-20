Chester Bennington Birth Anniversary: Remembering the late singer through his best songs with Linkin Park

Chester Bennington was best known for being the lead vocalist of the American band Linkin Park. He was also the vocalist for other bands such as Grey Daze, Dead by Sunrise, and Stone Temple Pilots. Bennington first received popularity for his vocals on Linkin Park's debut album, Hybrid Theory which was released in 2000. The band received global success with their debut and continued to churn out hit music later as well. Bennington who was born on March 20, 1976, tragically passed away on July 20, 2017. The singer was known to have been battling depression and addiction for years. Chester left a huge mark on the music industry while he was still with us and his vocals to this day bring joy to fans of Linkin Park. The singer's significant voice made him stand out among other rock bands. Bennington was known to pour his heart out every time he took to stage and every live performance that he sang at, the crowds would get emotional watching his sheer passion to perform. As we remember the singer on his birth anniversary, we take a look at some of his best songs that fans will always remember him by.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One thing that deeply connected Linkin Park fans to their songs were the powerful lyrics and the way Bennington and his group captured the feelings of young people and their anguish. This song became an anthem for many when it came out.
A part of their second studio album Meteora, Numb was released in 2003 and became of the most critically acclaimed songs by the band which also met with commercial success as it topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart for 12 weeks. Machine Gun Kelly also covered the song on YouTube after Bennington's passing in 2017.
One of Linkin Park's most popular numbers, the song features a great blend of Chester's vocal skills matched with bandmate Mike Shinoda's rapping. For every Linkin Park fan this song holds a special place in their heart.
This Grammy Award-winning single is yet another powerful song that came from Linkin Park. Chester had revealed that the song was inspired by his own struggle with substance abuse and it captured the feeling of having no control over oneself. Bennington also called it one of the most difficult songs to sing during live performances.
This song will always remain special for Bennington's fans given that the Linking Park frontman had called it his favourite song and stated that it captured perfectly what their brand is about.