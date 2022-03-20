Chester Bennington Birth Anniversary: Remembering the late singer through his best songs with Linkin Park

1 / 6

Chester Bennington's Linkin Park journey

Chester Bennington was best known for being the lead vocalist of the American band Linkin Park. He was also the vocalist for other bands such as Grey Daze, Dead by Sunrise, and Stone Temple Pilots. Bennington first received popularity for his vocals on Linkin Park's debut album, Hybrid Theory which was released in 2000. The band received global success with their debut and continued to churn out hit music later as well. Bennington who was born on March 20, 1976, tragically passed away on July 20, 2017. The singer was known to have been battling depression and addiction for years. Chester left a huge mark on the music industry while he was still with us and his vocals to this day bring joy to fans of Linkin Park. The singer's significant voice made him stand out among other rock bands. Bennington was known to pour his heart out every time he took to stage and every live performance that he sang at, the crowds would get emotional watching his sheer passion to perform. As we remember the singer on his birth anniversary, we take a look at some of his best songs that fans will always remember him by.

Photo Credit : Getty Images