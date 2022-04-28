Chhavi Mittal’s cherished moments with her kids

    Chhavi kids

    A gorgeous and immensely talented actress, Chhavi Mittal has been winning our hearts for years. The actress started her acting career with the show 3 Bahuraaniya and has worked in numerous shows like Tumhari Dirishti, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Naaginn, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat, Krishnadasi, and others. She is married to director Mohit Hussein and they have co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, which is quite popular on social media. The actress is the mother of two children, Areeza and Arham. Chhavi loves to spend time with her kids and she often shares pictures with them as she pampers them with lots of love. Here are a few glimpses of her with her kids.

    Chhavi cuddling with her son

    In the adorable picture, Chhavi is seen holding her son like a baby and cuddling with him. She has wrapped him in a blanket like a baby.

    Talking to her son from early childhood

    Chhavi Mittal revealed in a post that she has been talking to her son from the day he was born and due to her continued talking he started talking early. She also shared that she never baby talked to him.

    Chhavi with Areeza and Arham

    In the picture, she is seen posing with her little kids as she wishes for their bright future in captions.

    Women’s day post

    She shared an adorable post with her daughter as she shared, “YOU made me the woman I am today.”

    Chhavi shares challenges in growth of child

    Chhavi shared a post with her daughter as she wrote about the difficulties with a growing child how she handles them.

