Chhavi Mittal’s cherished moments with her kids

A gorgeous and immensely talented actress, Chhavi Mittal has been winning our hearts for years. The actress started her acting career with the show 3 Bahuraaniya and has worked in numerous shows like Tumhari Dirishti, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Naaginn, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat, Krishnadasi, and others. She is married to director Mohit Hussein and they have co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, which is quite popular on social media. The actress is the mother of two children, Areeza and Arham. Chhavi loves to spend time with her kids and she often shares pictures with them as she pampers them with lots of love. Here are a few glimpses of her with her kids.

