5 PHOTOS of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan that prove why they rule Tollywood

Updated on Jun 24, 2022 03:32 PM IST   |  7.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan captured in a single frame

    Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan captured in a single frame

    Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan recently came together for Koratala Siva's action drama Acharya. The movie buffs were left awestruck by the captivating screen presence of the handsome duo. The RRR star was delighted to spend time with his dad and sharing his experience of working with the megastar, Ram Charan said, "Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together. Before wrapping up the shooting portion and returning home together. I had a feeling I needed to cherish these moments but couldn't express it." The pair also collaborated for the 2015 drama, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and the 2017 movie Khaidi No. 150. Not just that, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are often seen posting cute updates for one another on social media, and netizens love the see the father and son together on and off the screen. Let's see some memorable pictures of these two.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Work mode- ON

    Work mode- ON

    In this picture, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are seen looking at the monitor during the shoot of Acharya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Acharya BTS

    Acharya BTS

    Another BTS photo from the sets of the action drama. Chiranjeevi points at something on son Ram Charan's face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Relaxing time at home

    Relaxing time at home

    The father and son duo can be seen relaxing in their backyard. Both of them are busy scrolling down their phones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Childhood memories

    Childhood memories

    The megastar is kissing little Ram Charan in this throwback picture, and the little one's expression is too cute to miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Twinning with dad

    Twinning with dad

    Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi can be seen twinning in blue in this old photograph.

    Photo Credit : Instagram