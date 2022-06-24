5 PHOTOS of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan that prove why they rule Tollywood

1 / 6

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan captured in a single frame

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan recently came together for Koratala Siva's action drama Acharya. The movie buffs were left awestruck by the captivating screen presence of the handsome duo. The RRR star was delighted to spend time with his dad and sharing his experience of working with the megastar, Ram Charan said, "Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together. Before wrapping up the shooting portion and returning home together. I had a feeling I needed to cherish these moments but couldn't express it." The pair also collaborated for the 2015 drama, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and the 2017 movie Khaidi No. 150. Not just that, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are often seen posting cute updates for one another on social media, and netizens love the see the father and son together on and off the screen. Let's see some memorable pictures of these two.

Photo Credit : Instagram